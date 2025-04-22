Following three massive shows over the Easter weekend at Bristol Marble Factory, London Troxy and Manchester Victoria Warehouse, Peter Hook & The Light have today announced a full UK tour for November this year. Full dates as below.

The tour will see the band play the seventh New Order album ‘Get Ready’ in full, as they move chronologically through every album recorded by Joy Division and New Order, alongside a selection of the most iconic and seminal songs from the back catalogues from both bands.

Peter Hook’s dedication to his back catalogue has seen him move through ‘Unknown Pleasures’, ‘Closer’, ‘Still’, ‘Movement’, ‘Power Corruption & Lies’, ‘Low Life’, ‘Brotherhood’, ‘Technique’ and ‘Republic’ to arrive at the point. Having toured these albums extensively, the band have now amassed well in excess of 600 concerts.

Peter Hook first revisited the seminal Joy Division album ‘Unknown Pleasures’ back in May 2010 for a commemorative charity concert and has followed it each year by performing subsequent albums from the repertoire of his bands, Joy Division and New Order. Peter Hook & The Light have since moved through each of those albums, including the Factory Records ‘Substance’ compilations, where in October 2023, the band then played the ‘Substance’ albums at their biggest ever London concert at the 5300 capacity Eventim Apollo.

The forthcoming tour dates celebrating the New Order ‘Get Ready’ album are as follows:

NOVEMBER

Thu 06 Worthing Assembly Hall

Fri 07 Bournemouth O2 Academy

Sat 08 Coventry HMV Empire

Thu 13 Liverpool Olympia

Fri 14 Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Sat 15 Newcastle Boiler Shop

Thu 20 Holmfirth Picturedrome

Fri 21 Bath Komedia

Sat 22 Cambridge Junction

Thu 27 Lincoln Engine Shed

Fri 28 Lytham St Annes Lowther Pavilion

Sat 29 Leeds O2 Academy

Tickets for the Worthing Assembly Hall concert, which is being put on by JOY. promoters, will be available via presale which commences on Wednesday 23rd April 2025 at 10:00am. Find yours HERE.

Tickets for all Peter Hook & The Light concerts can be found at peterhookandthelight.live.

linktr.ee/peterhook_thelight