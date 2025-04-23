A man is in hospital with significant injuries more than a week after he was knocked over by a hit-and-run cyclist.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses, information and camera footage today (Wednesday 23 April).

The force said: “Just after 4pm on Tuesday 15 April, a man in his fifties was reported to have been hit by a cyclist while crossing Western Road, in Brighton, near to the Waitrose bus stop.

“The bike, which may have been electric, did not stop at the scene, and inquiries to locate the rider are ongoing.

“The victim sustained significant injuries in the collision and remains in hospital at this time.

“Anyone who has footage from the area at the time of the collision or who has information to assist police in establishing the circumstances is asked to make a report.

“We also ask that if you believe you were involved in the incident, you contact police.

“You can do this by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting reference 840 of 15/04.”