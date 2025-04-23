The recycling rate has fallen in Brighton and Hove, according to the latest figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The figures showed that 111,049 tonnes of waste were collected by Brighton and Hove City Council in the year to March 2024.

This included waste collected directly from outside people’s homes, as well as street bins, street sweeping and waste from council parks and grounds.

Of the 103,586 tonnes of household waste collected, 28,406 tonnes was sent for recycling, composting or reuse, giving a recycling rate of 27 per cent.

This was slightly lower than the year before, when the rate stood at 28 per cent.

In Brighton and Hove, each household generated an average of 556.2 tonnes of waste over 12 months, slightly more than the 546.6 tonnes generated in the previous year.

The figures also showed that 2,349 tonnes of waste which was collected for recycling was ultimately rejected, for example, because of contamination.

Across England, the recycling rate for waste from households was 44 per cent in 2023, up from 43 per cent in 2022.

The total amount of waste handled by local authorities went up by 2 per cent to 25.1 million tonnes.

The amount of this sent to landfill (1.4 million tonnes) decreased by 22 per cent compared with the previous year and accounted for 6 per cent of all local authority waste.

However, an extra half a million tonnes was sent for incineration.

The figures were compiled from returns submitted by about 320 councils. For more detail, click here.

The council’s rubbish and recycling service is currently switching from paper-based records to a digital system at its Hollingdean depot.

A recent audit made a number of recommendations including: “Review the programme’s communications and engagement plan prior to the start of each phase to ensure that the appropriate key stakeholders at each phase of the project are kept informed and updated.”

The ageing fleet of bin lorries is being replaced, with breakdowns having become more frequent, although new electric bin lorries have not bee without their teething troubles.

The council, like others, has also been preparing for a number of changes required by changes to the law and government policy.

From this month, businesses have been required to separate paper and card from other recyclable materials. The rules are due to apply to household waste from next April.

And from next year, councils will be required to recycle a wider range of materials including food and garden waste.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents most councils, said that they would need more time and money to adapt to the new rules.

Councillor Adam Hug, who speaks on the environment for the LGA, said that some “local flexibility” would be needed such as in places where extra bins might not be practical because of limited space.

The government has said that it remains committed to achieving a “zero-waste economy” and wants to increase investment in critical infrastructure and green jobs.

It also intends to start a deposit return scheme for single-use drinks containers in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in October 2027.

Waste Minister Mary Creagh said: “More recycling will end the avalanche of rubbish plaguing our streets and reduce the pollution poisoning our rivers and seas.

“But this small increase should not distract from the fact that household recycling rates have stalled – and for years have failed to show significant improvement.

“We are taking bold action to reset this. Through our packaging reforms we will streamline recycling and stimulate more than £10 billion of investment in recycling capability over the next decade, jumpstarting our recycling rates and moving us closer to a more circular economy.”