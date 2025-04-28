It’s been 25 years since the release of ‘Teenage Dirtbag’, and somehow Wheatus’ now iconic debut single is arguably the biggest it’s ever been. And to celebrate this milestone, the band are returning to the UK and Ireland in November / December 2025 – playing their debut album in its entirety each night. This includes a date here in Brighton at Chalk on Saturday 6th December, courtesy of Lout promotions – Grab your tickets HERE.

The last few years have been a true whirlwind for the band. In 2022, Teenage Dirtbag became the cornerstone of a huge TikTok movement. The“Teenage Dirtbag photos” trend has now been embraced by nearly a million people, including celebrities such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Lil Nas X, Jon Bon Jovi, Chevy Chase, and countless others, resulting in the hashtag#teenagedirtbag being viewed over 2 BILLION times worldwide. And if that wasn’t enough, in 2023, it surprised everyone again by re-entering the UK Top 40 charts.

Against all odds, this fresh frenzy around the 25-year-old anthem has led the band to recently perform on some of the most prestigious stages of their career: Wheatus have recently shared club, arena & festival line-ups across the world with the likes of Alice Cooper, Blondie, Busted, Everclear, Hoobastank, Living Colour, Phantom Planet, The Wallflowers, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The 1975, Muse, Jack White, Blink-182, Paramore, Coheed & Cambria, and so many more.

In 2023, Wheatus embarked on what might have been an unprecedented 47 date tour of the UK and Ireland that was only a few tickets shy of completely sold out. They performed at Download Festival 2024 to an audience of over 20,000. Brendan B Brown also squeezed in a “Dirtbags Across America” tour, where he played intimate acoustic shows in 49 of the 50 states (Alaska – sorry, working on it).

Most recently, Wheatus did massive tours of both the USA and UK with their old friends Bowling For Soup, to some of the largest sold out crowds both bands have seen in their entire careers. The final night of their upcoming tour will be a truly special gig with Bowling For Soup and Punk Rock Factory at the one and only OVO Wembley Arena in London – an absolutely perfect way to end this incredible year.

After their 2020 plans were foiled by you-know-what, Wheatus are committing every waking moment of 2025 to traveling the world to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album that still means so much to so many. In addition to playing their full debut album each night they’ll also be taking fan requests for any other favorites from their three decade career – a ritual they’ve upheld at headline shows for almost 20 years now. It’s a joy to behold. See for yourself.

Tickets for all dates are on sale right now. Details can be located HERE.

