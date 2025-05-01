Food waste collections could start from as soon as September in Brighton and Hove if the council’s cabinet approves a proposal in a fortnight’s time.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet has recommended a phased introduction to food waste collections in the autumn.

Currently, the only options for food waste recycling in Brighton and Hove are either to compost at home or use a community scheme.

About 10 million tonnes of food is estimated to be wasted across Britain every year, with much sent to landfill.

But by the end of March next year, all councils will be expected to have weekly food waste recycling services – a requirement brought in by the Environment Act 2021.

When the council set its budget in February, Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said that £1.2 million would be allocated to bringing in food waste collections.

The council is also working to expand its recycling capacity to include plastic pots, tubs and trays, food and drink cartons, including Tetra Paks, and aluminium foil.

Other councils across Sussex are also working towards introducing food waste recycling before the government’s deadline.

Most councils including neighbouring Lewes District Council as well as Adur and Worthing councils are looking to start weekly food waste collections from next March.

Once collected, the food waste will be sent for composting.

The cabinet is due to meet at 2pm at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.