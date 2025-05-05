We are very much looking forward to seeing a moving new play Fields of Anise comes to Brighton Fringe this month.

Against a backdrop of conscription and homophobia, Khalid and Zayd take on a perilous and devastating journey to seek safety across the sea.

Based on real events, this intimate debut play explores two of life’s hardest journeys – to self acceptance, and to find a safe place to call home. Twenty-four year old playwright Amir Amaar draws on his life as a young gay man in Syria, and the experiences that shaped him as he travelled as a refugee to the UK.

This timely piece disrupts the dehumanisation of anti-refugee narratives, starkly contrasting right-wing media rhetoric with the distressing realities of crossing the border by boat. Through a combination of flashbacks and real-time storytelling, Amir shares a deeply personal story of love and leaving that will resonate across borders, and stay with you long after the curtain falls.

This highly personal story, created by Brighton based Amir Amaar promises to give an unique perspective on a story we often only see from one point of view, the one that is loudest, and we are interested to see how this will change our perspectives.

The performances are at Ironworks Studio, Brighton on:

12th May – 7.30 pm

13th May – 7.30 pm

14th May – 7.30 pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe at £12/£10.