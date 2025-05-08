Councillors have granted planning permission to a property company to turn a family home into a shared house for up to six people.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee voted unanimously to allow WSE Property Services Ltd to convert 47 Eastbrook Road, Portslade, into a small house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Committee members were told that “limited weight” had been given to supporting comments because the company, owned by John Wright, 49, and Holly Wright, 49, had offered a reward for positive comments.

There were 43 objections to the planning application on the grounds of overdevelopment, the loss of a family home and potential parking problems.

Resident Robert Selvey spoke on behalf of his neighbours and said that the plans would change the character of the street. They also had concerns about the effect on parking because the street was not in a controlled parking zone.

Mr Selvey said: “Approval of this property as an HMO will mean a loss of one of the more affordable family homes in Brighton and Hove.

“The average house price in Hove last year was £560,000, which is out of reach for most occupants in the city.

“In contrast, this home was purchased for £260,000 by the developer – less than half the Hove average and far closer to affordability for people in the city.”

Mr Wright told councillors that when he bought the property, it was in “very poor condition” with extensive damage to the superstructure.

He spent £220,000 on the rebuild and conversion into a five-bedroom property for young professionals.

Mr Wright said: “I honestly believe this would have been a project too far for a family home.

“It would not have been viable for the building to be converted into a family home as the cost to complete would be more than what the house would be worth at the end of the project.

“Our company’s motto (or) ethos is to provide housing that we would want our children to live in. We strive with every development to up our game and go one step further in better design and product.”

Labour councillor Tobias Sheard spoke about the high cost of housing in Brighton and Hove as a young professional living in a shared house.

Councillor Sheard said: “In reality, a lot of people in HMOs are young people because housing is so expensive.

“The average price of a family home is £540,000. This house was picked up for £243,000 and was deemed affordable. That’s six-and-a-half times the average wage of the country.

“That’s eight times the average wage of Brighton and that’s what we deem as affordable. What on earth is the rate of the average house?

“How are we expecting any young person to get on the property ladder to have their own house?”

Labour councillor Joy Robinson agreed with the resident’s comment about the lack of affordable family homes but also sympathised with young professionals like Councillor Sheard who cannot get on the property ladder.

She said: “The whole HMO thing conjures up views in people’s minds of a bunch of students like the Young Ones, out in the garden playing football and making a noise.

“Often they’re young professionals who are too busy working and getting their heads down and on with their lives.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said: “Increasingly, people are looking to replicate the student house but in a more upmarket place like that.

“I think it’s quite a nice development but the proof is when it happens for the residents but I hope they are able to live alongside them.”