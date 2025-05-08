A new piece of gig theatre comes to Brighton this May, created by musician and artist Aditya Prakash. Entitled ROOM-i-Nation, the show explores the history of Asian immigration over three dates at Brighton Dome especially for Brighton Festival.

The show weaves threads of Karnatik South Indian classical music (Prakash is one of the foremost young practitioners of Karnatik music), the history of Asian immigration and stories of his Chennai identity and belonging to offer a nuanced take on navigating two worlds.

A protegee of Ravi Shankar from a young age, ROOM-i-Nation incorporates Los Angeles born Aditya’s recent 2023 album ISOLASHUN, and utilises live music, soundscape, an Akram Khan dance film made specifically for the project, video projection, and personal stories illuminating the immigrant experience and exploring bridging cultures, generations, and musical traditions.

This show challenges traditional boundaries while embracing a complex identity of multiculturalism, utilising art to explore a variety of themes and move towards acceptance.

Details

Venue – Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

Dates:

Wed 21 May,

Doors: 6:45pm

Start: 7.30pm

Thu 22 May, 9pm

Doors; 8:15pm

Start: 9pm

Fri 23 May

Doors: 6:45pm

Start: 7:45pm

Tickets

£22.50, Under 26s £18.50*

Members First Night Offer £17.50

*There is a £3.50 per order charge for all phone and online bookings (not applicable to Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival members)

Performance approximately 65 mins.