A Brighton police officer has been cleared of sexual assault by a jury.

But Sussex Police said that his behaviour towards female colleagues while on duty could now become the subject of a misconduct hearing.

The force said: “A Sussex Police officer has been found not guilty of three counts of sexual assault by touching two women colleagues while he was on duty.

“PC Lee Willis, 49, who was based on Brighton and Hove division, appeared at Southwark Crown Court for trial after pleading not guilty to the charges.

“On Friday 9 May, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all charges.

“The court heard that the alleged offences happened over a period of days in January and February 2023 while Willis was in the company of the two victims, individually, on duty, on separate occasions.

“Willis was suspended from duty pending a criminal investigation as soon as the offences were reported.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the professional standards department should be conducted.

“The force will consider misconduct proceedings now that the criminal proceedings have concluded.”