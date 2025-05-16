Peace appears to have broken out between representatives of Woodingdean and Ovingdean after they reached an initial compromise over the extent of a proposed neighbourhood plan.

But news is awaited of the response from another neighbouring community because the proposed Ovingdean neighbourhood area also includes land east of Roedean which is in Whitehawk and Marina ward.

Ovingdean Neighbourhood Forum has withdrawn its initial proposal for a neighbourhood plan as a result of the row over lines on a map. A final boundary is still yet to be agreed.

The forum had used farm boundaries to set the limits of its proposed neighbourhood area but this included land going deep into Woodingdean ward.

A number of Woodingdean residents and both their councillors were unhappy when a consultation about the proposals appeared on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen said that, after talks with forum members, they had withdrawn the proposal and this had been confirmed by the council’s planning department on Tuesday (14 May).

Councillor Allen said: “I have been robust and forthright in my opposition to the proposal, as I will always be outspoken on a bad deal for Woodingdean, which I am proud to represent.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the withdrawal of this plan which would have excluded Woodingdean residents from having a voice on planning policy formation in our neighbourhood.

“I have met with the chair of the Ovingdean Neighbourhood Forum and had a constructive meeting where they agreed to amend their proposals to better reflect our two communities.

“Councillor Jacqui Simon and I have suggested a new boundary much further south of the original proposal but not strictly sticking to the city council ward boundaries.

“I encourage the forum to continue dialogue on this point until a suitable compromise can be reached.”

Brighton and hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, has also worked with the community to try to resolve the conflict.

Councillor Fishleigh, whose ward includes Ovingdean, said: “The chair of the Ovingdean Neighbourhood Forum met with the councillors for Woodingdean earlier this week who proposed a compromise which does still include farming land within the Woodingdean electoral roll – around half the amount originally proposed.

“This revised area has to be approved by members of the forum before being resubmitted to Brighton and Hove City Council for another consultation.

“In the meantime, the chair of the forum is waiting to hear back from the councillors for Marina and Whitehawk about including land to the east of Roedean within Ovingdean’s plan area.

“If the revised area is agreed, the rules around neighbourhood plans mean that Woodingdean’s councillors, and any Woodingdean resident who works within Ovingdean, are eligible to join The Ovingdean Neighbourhood Forum and would be very welcome.

“I’m delighted that Woodingdean’s councillors and residents will be working on a plan for Woodingdean. Warning – it’s pretty difficult and time-consuming to produce a plan.”