The current mayor of Brighton and Hove is due to step down from his ceremonial role this week after attending more than 200 events during his year in office.

Labour councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman will return to his role as a ward councillor for Hollingdean and Fiveways ward.

The current deputy mayor, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw, is expected to take over as Brighton and Hove’s first citizen at the annual council meeting at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (22 May).

During his mayoral year, Councillor Azaduzzaman has raised funds and awareness for his mayoral charities – BHT Sussex, Brighton Students’ Union, Chomp, My University Hospitals Sussex, the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust and the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

The newly published mayoral report said that he attended 232 events, 39 of which related to young people, schools and graduations, with another 39 linked to communities and equalities.

Thirty-one traditional, civic and heritage events took up the next largest proportion of the mayor’s time, followed by 29 events with faith communities.

The highlights of Councillor Asaduzzaman’s year included commemorating the raid on Dieppe, celebrating VE Day, leading the Children’s Parade, the Chattri Memorial Service for Indian soldiers who fought in the First World War, the Undivided India Gate commemoration and graduations at both Brighton University and Sussex University.

Councillor Asaduzzaman also took part in the acts of remembrance at Brighton and Hove’s war memorials, with the last service of the day organised by the Association of Jewish ex-Service Men and Women at the Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue.

His fellow Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw, who is expected to succeed him in the role, represents Hangleton and Knoll ward. Her duties will include chairing meetings of the full council.

The new deput mayor is epected to be another Labour councillor, Ty Galvin, who represents Hanover and Elm Grove ward.

Annual council is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday (22 May) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.