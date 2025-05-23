Police patrols have been stepped up around Queens Park after local reports of a man following women – and in one case attempting to get into their home.

Only one report so far has been made to police, but other women have posted about being followed around the park by a man with a similar description over the last couple of weeks.

The incident reported to police happened on Wednesday, May 21, when a woman was followed along Queens Park Road to her home.

A police spokeswoman said: “”Police were called to a report that a woman had been followed by a man in the Queens Park area on Wednesday, May 21 at around 1.30pm.

“The man was described as in his late 30s or 40s, tall, and of a slim build with brown hair.

“PCSOs have been made aware of the report and are regularly patrolling in the area to provide a visible policing presence. Enquiries into the report also remain ongoing.

“If you think you have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area, or have information to report, we ask you to contact police.

“Reports can be made online quoting reference 21/05 of 736.”