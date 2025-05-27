Lightning Seeds Announced as First Headliners in New ‘My Music NHS’ Concert Series to Raise Funds for Vital Patient Care and NHS Innovation.

In a bold and inspiring new initiative, My University Hospitals Sussex Charity (My UHSussex) has partnered with the renowned JOY. Concerts to launch a brand-new series of live music events across Sussex—bringing together chart-topping artists, local communities, and NHS supporters in a powerful show of solidarity and celebration. JOY. are an independent concert promoter & event organiser based in Brighton, who have been organising events in the UK for over 15 years with some of the best artists in the world.

The newly announced ‘My Music NHS’ concert series will feature a mix of major headliners and breakthrough talent, with Lightning Seeds confirmed as the first major act, performing this October at Worthing’s Assembly Hall. Further headline shows are planned in Brighton, Bexhill, and Worthing, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

All proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise will go directly to NHS causes, supporting advanced patient care, staff wellbeing, equipment innovation, research and sustainability across the seven hospitals of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

Steve Crump OBE, Director of My University Hospitals Sussex and co-founder of My Music NHS, said:

“They say music is the food of love—but with My Music, it can be the heartbeat of healthcare too. These concerts are about more than entertainment; they’re about action. Every ticket bought is a step toward better patient experiences, more innovative treatments, and greater support for the people who make the NHS what it is.”

Crump, a former Trustee of War Child, co-founded the initiative with Ben Knowles, former NME Editor and music lead at War Child, with a vision to combine the emotional power of music with community-led fundraising that directly supports NHS hospitals.

Thom Milner-Smith, Promoter at Atomic/JOY. Concerts added:

“We’re delighted to be working with the NHS to support their remarkable work in Sussex. From the care they gave my sister as she left us, to delivering my children into the world at Worthing Hospital, I’m proud to be supporting the NHS in 2025 and beyond.

We’ve chosen Worthing to bring more music back to the heart of the community, and we find that audiences here are really engaged—the gigs feel so special. After months of planning, we’re thrilled to announce Lightning Seeds as the first headliner, and we can’t wait to reveal more soon. Watch this space…”

The My Music NHS series is expected to generate significant interest nationally, as both a cultural and philanthropic movement. The funds raised will help deliver projects that go beyond standard NHS budgets—from new postnatal recovery spaces and enhanced eye care clinics, to landscaped therapeutic gardens and mental health resources for frontline staff.

Lightning Seeds – Thursday 23 October 2025 8pm – Assembly Hall, Worthing

Tickets for the Lightning Seeds are on sale now HERE.

More concerts in October 2025 to be announced soon!

ABOUT MY MUSIC NHS:

My Music NHS is the brainchild of Steve Crump OBE (Formerly Warchild Music) and Ben Knowles (Formerly Editor NME & Warchild Music) who developed the brand to deliver live music events to benefit the NHS.

About My Charity University Hospitals Sussex – My UHSussex:

My UHSussex is the dedicated charity for your local hospitals across Sussex. The funds we raise help to deliver treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding. The funds we raise make change the lives and experiences of thousands of NHS patients and staff every day.