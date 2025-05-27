A new neighbourhood post office is set to open almost a year to the day after the last one closed, blaming rising costs.

Downs Stores in Down Terrace is planning to open a post office counter at on Tuesday, 29 July.

The previous post office for Hanover closed at the end of July last year after postmaster Sean Sherman said inflation meant he was forced to put up prices for his convenience store goods – but also that customers could no longer afford them.

Post Office has opened a consultation on its plans for the new counter. It said: “We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.

“The re-opening of the branch in a new location is a commercial decision for Post Office Ltd and we are not seeking feedback on this aspect of the change.

“However, we would welcome suggestions about specific aspects of the change that might benefit customers.”

