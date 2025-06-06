Brighton’s longest-running food bank has issues an urgent appeal, saying it is facing a “perfect storm” of high demand and dwindling donations.

Brighton Food Bank, operated by Brighton and Hove City Mission, has reopened its drop-in space after running a delivery-only service for the past five years.

But to ensure both can continue, it is asking people to give more to help its increasing number of clients – while warning if this does not happen it could be forced to scale back on what it can offer.

Lloyd Cummins, head of mission, said: “We are facing a perfect storm. The cost-of-living crisis has driven demand for our services to an all-time high, while donations have decreased.

“Without serious support, Brighton’s oldest and largest food bank could be forced to scale back its operations, leaving many people facing financial crisis without essential support.

“At this point we aren’t talking about closure, however, if the downturn continues, we could be in trouble.

“We operate on an absolute shoestring and rely entirely on donations – both financial and food.

“Our incredible team of volunteers keeps us going, but without urgent help, we may not be able to continue serving those in desperate need.

“Last year we finished in a large financial deficit and the trend is continuing into this year which is a difficult place to be.”

Unlike many food banks, Brighton Food Bank works solely through referrals, supporting individuals and families sent by over 70 organisations across the city.

It is asking people to donate money through its website here, or to deliver food and supplies – either in person or by supermarket delivery – to Brighton Food Bank, Calvary Church Building, Stanley Road, Brighton, BN1 4NJ.