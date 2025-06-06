The Met Office is warning that up to 4cm of rain could fall during thunderstorms tomorrow.

A yellow be aware warning was issued this morning, starting at 9am tomorrow and running until 6pm. It says gusty winds will accompany the storm, which could also see hail falling.

However, weather forecasts suggest the heaviest rain will fall overnight, before the warning is in place.

The warning says: “Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.

“10-15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms.

“Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”