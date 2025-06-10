A newly formed troupe of performers plans to revive the end of the pier show in Brighton, with the curtain going up in just two months’ time.

Brighton panto stalwarts Allison Ferns and Jack Pallister are also scouting for talented performers to join them in their troupe, the Palace Pier Performers.

Open auditions – a kind of Brighton’s got talent – are set for Horatio’s, at the end of the Palace Pier, on Tuesday 1 July, with the first show scheduled for Monday 11 August.

The run is booked until Friday 22 August, with the troupe looking for dynamic and vibrant performers who can sing, dance and act.

Allison Ferns and Jack Pallister said that the show had been devised to entertain audiences with a contemporary twist on classic seaside variety.

And they are following in the footsteps of some well-known names – from Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel to the Spice Girls.

Brighton Palace Pier chief executive Anne Ackord said: “I am delighted to both revisit the past and create new memories for today’s visitors with the return of the iconic end of pier entertainment.

“Over all of its 126 years, the pier has been a focal point for visitors to enjoy a truly seaside experience and I am sure this show will add to our rich heritage.”

Allison Ferns, a regular on the BBC Sussex radio station, said: “My first ever proper job was on the Palace Pier selling seafood and Brighton rock and so it feels really special to be back here.

“In fact, I’m very much going back to my roots as my first ever performing job was in an end of the pier show in Eastbourne.”

Jack Pallister, an award-winning choreographer, said: “It’s a complete privilege to bring back seaside entertainment to one of the most well-known seaside landmarks in the UK.

“We can’t wait to connect with Brighton’s next generation of performers who, through this nostalgic form of entertainment, will create important memories for audiences young and old.

“Allison, the team at the Palace Pier and I are proud to be creating a show that honours the past while shaping the future of coastal culture.

“We strongly encourage submissions from performers of all backgrounds, identities and ethnicities. Inclusivity and representation are at the heart of our casting.”

Anyone auditioning must be 18 or older. To register, email pierperformers@gmail.com.