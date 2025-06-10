A man has been charged with attempted rape after members of the public reported a woman being attacked in Brighton on Saturday morning (7 June).

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 10 June): “Police have charged a man with attempted rape following an incident in Brighton on Saturday (7 June).

“Officers were called to Manchester Street at around 11am after witnesses reported concern for the welfare of a woman.

“James Scott, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.

“Scott has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 7 July.

“The victim, a woman in her twenties, is being supported by specially trained officers.”

On Saturday, Detective Inspector Kirstie Neal said: “Detectives are investigating this incident, and we are appealing for all witnesses and anyone with information who has not already come forward to do so.

“Anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage is also asked to come forward.

“It took place in a busy area just off St James’s Street and there will be an increased police presence in the area while this matter is investigated.”