Tenants of a Brighton block of flats damaged by fire 20 months ago are finally moving back in.

People living in the ten flats in Richard Allen Court, off Lewes Road, were evacuated in October 2023, after a blaze ripped through the block.

Since then, they’ve been housed by other flats owned by the block’s landlord, Brighton Housing Trust, by family or in other privately rented housing.

Now, repair works have been completed and tenants started moving back in two weeks ago.

BHT chief executive David Chaffey and chair of the board of trustees Kelvin MacDonald were at the block to welcome tenants home today, as well as Bonnie Bird and Paul Fagan from the charity’s housing services team.

Representatives from Infinity Surveying who helped determine the repairs needed following the fire were also present.

The extensive repair works were undertaken by Packham Construction and included new windows, kitchens, bathrooms, walls and brickwork, as well as upgraded boilers and new wall insulation.

The repair works have brought up the EPC levels of the flats to level C, which should help tenants with lowering future heating bills.

After the main works were completed, the flats were also redecorated.