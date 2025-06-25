Plastic pots, tubs and trays can be put in mixed recycling bins from Monday (30 June), Brighton and Hove City Council said.

The items that can be put out for collection from next week include containers such as yoghurt pots, meat trays, fruit punnets, margarine tubs and soup pots.

The move is part of the council’s commitment to expand the range of materials that are collected for recycling.

In the past, the council has been criticised for its poor recycling rates compared with other councils, but changes in the law have helped bring the into sharper focus.

The council said: “From Monday you can put the following items in your mixed recycling bin

plastic pots used for yoghurt, prepared fruit, mini-desserts, soup and cosmetics such as skin cream and hair gel

plastic tubs that contained margarine, chocolate, pasta sauces, ice cream, baked goods, such as bite-sized flapjacks, and laundry powder

plastic trays or bowls such as meat and fish trays, ready meal bowls or trays, snack and salad containers, fruit punnets, containers for fresh or prepared vegetables, cakes and pastries, trays inside boxes of chocolates

“Take off any plastic film first as this can’t be recycled and put them in clean, dry and loose.

“If your recycling is placed in a sack or bin bag, it can’t be separated and will end up as waste.

“Food and drink containers need be cleaned before going in the recycling.

“These new materials can go in either kerbside or communal recycling, along with plastic bottles, tins and cans, paper and cardboard.

“Communal recycling bins have either light blue or black lids – check the sign on the outside of the bin.”

The Labour deputy leader of the council Tim Rowkins said: “Expanding the range of materials we can recycle is a top priority for us and I’m very pleased that we can now accept plastic pots, tubs and trays in our collections.”

Councillor Rowkins, who is also the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “They don’t need to be separated – you can just put them in with your paper and card, tin cans, empty aerosols and plastic bottles.

“With food waste collections also coming in the autumn, we are making major progress on providing more opportunities to recycle.

“Last year, at our communal recycling points, we installed 54 more bins, with orange lids, for cartons and Tetra Paks, and 21 new small electrical bins, with pink lids.”

“Recycling these items is of course better than putting them in the general waste but better still is reducing the amount of plastic we use in the first place.

“Brighton and Hove Food Partnership has some great tips on where to buy plastic-free and the Plastic-Free July campaign has practical information to help everyone reduce plastic waste.”

The council added: “Plastic films and packaging such as crisp packets, bread bags, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches can be recycled at larger supermarkets. You can reuse carrier bags or recycle them at supermarkets too.

“Hard plastics such as plant pots, garden furniture or children’s toys can be taken to one of the two household waste recycling sites in Brighton and Hove.

“Anything that is still in a usable condition can be donated to charity shops or passed on to others via various online platforms.

“For a full list of what can be recycled where, visit www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/recycleright.”