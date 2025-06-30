It’s funny what a mere two years difference in the music industry can bring!

There we were in a marquee tent in a wood in deepest darkest Suffolk on 21st July 2023 and our photographer, Sara-Louise Bowrey, was the only one in the photo pit shooting a live performance from Leeds indie band English Teacher. We just might have been the only folk reviewing them on that sunny afternoon at ‘Latitude’ festival – Reviews HERE.

Wind the clock forward to the last weekend in June 2025, and English Teacher have become the latest press darlings and are taking Glastonbury festival by storm! They absolutely nailed it and as a result have no doubt won many thousands of new fans across the globe.

They also were the Mercury Prize winners for ‘Album Of The Year’ 2024 for their ‘This Could Be Texas’ debut long-player.

We are no strangers to English Teacher, having reviewed them a number of times at various grassroots venues in Brighton, but now the band are seriously on their way and have now announced a live show at the iconic Brighton Dome. This is being put on by JOY. promoters and the date is Monday 24th November. We reckon it’s going to sell out in super-quick time and so you can purchase your tickets for this new concert from HERE and HERE.

www.instagram.com/englishteacherband