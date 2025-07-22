A man racially abused a woman in a Brighton street at the weekend and today (Tuesday 22 July) police issued a photograph of a man they want to interview.

Sussex Police said: “Police are looking to speak with the man photographed following reports of a hate crime incident in Castle Square, Brighton.

“A woman in her twenties was walking in the area on Sunday (20 July) at around 7.20pm.

“It was reported that she was approached by a man who went on to verbally abuse her using racist language.

“We would like to speak with the man seen in the photograph in connection with police inquiries and ask that if you recognise him or have any information or footage from the nearby area, you make a report.

“You can do this online using a reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1208 of 20/07.”