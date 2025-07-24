A fire has damaged the Tesco superstore in Church Road, Hove.

Fire crews spent an hour and a half at the scene putting out the blaze.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 4.41am crews were called to reports of a fire in a commercial property, in Church Road, Hove.

“Three fire appliances were on the scene from Hove and Preston Circus.

“Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.”

They left the scene at 6.11am, the fire service said.

Sussex Police also attended.

An investigation is under way.