Brighton and Hove Albion have signed a 19-year-old defender from Irish club Dundalk.

Albion said: “We’re delighted to confirm the signing of defender Sean Keogh from Dundalk FC, subject to the completion of the usual regulatory processes.

“The 19-year-old defender will link up with Shannon Ruth’s under-21 squad.”

Ruth said: “We’re really pleased to have signed Sean.

“He’s got a lot of the attributes and qualities we look for in our young players and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops in our set-up this season.”

Albion added: “Sean joined the current League of Ireland First Division leaders in the summer of 2023 and was 17 when he signed his first professional contract in August 2024.

“He has scored two goals in 38 appearances for Dundalk and has won four caps for the Republic of Ireland under-19s.”