A pro-Palestine protester who damaged a pro-Israel activist’s megaphone has been cleared because he was doing it to stop him and others being shouted at in the face with it.

Timothy Halpin, 59, was selling copies of Socialist Worker at the Clocktower one Saturday in June last year as hundreds of people protested at the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza.

Also present was a group of about a dozen pro-Israel counter protesters, who were using a megaphone to shout at the pro-Palestine crowd.

Brighton Magistrates Court heard that some, including Victoria Bhogal, were approaching people and shouting directly in their faces.

The court was shown video footage of Ms Bhogal shouting: “You are Jew haters, you are antisemites. You hate Israel because it’s a Jewish country, you want all of us dead.

“Terrorist supporters off our streets.”

Ms Bhogal told the court: “We were there that day to counter the lies being spread about us. We were pushed and shoved, our stuff was broken, we were coralled against the wall.

“As a Jew, I just want to push back against lies and advocate for Israel and to push back against what people are saying about us, that we are killing babies.”

She said her group had clubbed together to buy the £80 megaphone.

Giving evidence, Halpin said: “[The small pro-Israel group] were provoking people with intemperate behaviour. There was a guy who was particularly provocative who says he supports the genocide and they all deserve to die.

“I tried to calm the situation by telling people to step back and not engage. One of the pro Israel protesters noticed me and came up and was shouting in my face with the megaphone.

“He called me Trotskyist scum, off our streets over and over. It was loud enough to make me feel uncomfortable. He was simply doing it to get me to move away and to intimidate me.

“Victoria Bhogal was shouting through the megaphone but using it in a way to try and drive people away … She shouted directly into the face of a man I now know to be Yusef Syed.

“He was standing and watching and taking pictures now and again. She was using the megaphone to drive him away as if he didn’t have any right to be there.

“I decided that if the police weren’t going to stop them doing this misbehaviour, I was going to stop it because I had seen her do it to some people earlier.”



The court also heard from Mr Syed, who Mr Halpin had got in touch with just days earlier after seeing the picture he had taken of Ms Bhoghal and then posted on Instagram.

Nearly all the witnesses had to be reminded by the bench to stick to talking about the damage to the megaphone rather than the wider geopolitical issues.

An application was made before last month’s trial began for Ms Bhogal to give her evidence from behind a screen because she feared she would be intimidated by Halpin and any supporters of his in the public gallery.

This was opposed by Halpin’s defence counsel, Savannah Sevenzo, on the basis that as she is a confident protester, she was not actually afraid. The application was granted.

After lunch, the public gallery was warned not to use mobile phones, particularly to record proceedings.

Giving their verdict, chair of the bench Patricia Vanvass said: “There was a loud, charged atmosphere of public protest we saw and heard Victoria Bhogal souting through the megaphone.

“She admitted using phrases such as you are Jew haters and terrorist supporters, off our streets.

“We also saw her walk across the pavement and shout in the face of a member of the public taking photographs, Yusef Syed.

“He found this both surprising and threatening.

“We saw the defendant standing at his table close to this incident. He had been shouted at by a colleague of Victoria Bhogal’s earlier.

“He saw Victoria Bhogal glance at him and thought she would shout at him next.

“Mr Halpin hoped the police would take action but when they didn’t he had a reasonable belief that he had to protect himself, and members of the public, from her loud verbal abuse and he stepped over to disable the megaphone.

“We think Mr Halpin honestly believed he used reasonable force.”