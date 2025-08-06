Brighton and Hove Albion have appointed a set-piece coach.

The club said: “We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Yannick Euvrard as our men’s first team set-piece coach as part of Fabian Hürzeler’s backroom team.

“The 39-year-old joins us after spending two years with Anderlecht where he worked on set pieces as part of the data analysis and performance team.”

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “We are delighted to welcome Yannick as part of the coaching team, and he will work with the team on defensive and offensive set-pieces.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Yannick has built up an excellent reputation in Belgium and we are pleased to bring in his expertise in an area that continues to be game changing at our level.”

Albion added: “Prior to his coaching career, Yannick was a right-back for KSV Roeselare, Waregem and OH Leuven.

“After hanging up his boots, he joined the Belgian FA in January 2019 where he worked on set pieces as part of the data analysis and performance team.

“He departed to become Anderlecht’s set-piece coach in July 2023.”