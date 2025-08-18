The Greens have picked their candidate to stand in the Queen’s Park by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Marina Lademacher, 28, a Sussex University academic, hopes to win the vacant seat at the by-election on Thursday 18 September.

The vacancy followed the resignation of Labour councillor Tristram Burden, 46, who was elected in May 2023 when his party won control of the council.

Ms Lademacher said: “I’m delighted to have been selected as the Green candidate for Queen’s Park.

“I’ve already been out speaking to residents who feel abandoned by the Labour Party and are clear that they want a real alternative to Labour austerity – someone who will listen to and speak out for them.

“We need truly affordable housing, rent controls, an end to homelessness and for the wealthiest to finally pay their fair share.

“If elected, I’ll never stop working to fight for the fairer, more equal Brighton and Hove we all deserve.”

The Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry, said: “I have seen just how hard Marina works and cares about the local community.

“With huge public support and momentum behind her campaign and the Greens, she will soon be an amazing councillor and another vital opposition voice to Labour in our city.”

Councillor Steve Davis, the official leader of the Green opposition on the council, said: “Marina is the absolute epitome of hard work and passion and would make an excellent councillor for Queen’s Park.

“Given this is the sixth by-election the administration has landed on residents in two years, Queen’s Park residents have the opportunity to vote for someone who will stay the distance and represent them with real passion.”

Brighton and Hove Green Party said: “Labour is abandoning our city. This is the sixth local council by-election in Brighton and Hove in two years, all of which have been caused by resignations of Labour councillors.

“This is the second in Queen’s Park alone, with both Labour councillors elected in 2023 now having stepped down.

“Voters across the country are abandoning Labour – and in Queen’s Park we’ve already been hearing on the doorstep that people are putting their trust in us as the only bold and necessary alternative.

“Marina and the Green Party will be fighting this election to work hard, speak up and get things done for our communities which have been let down by a Labour-run council that refuses to speak out for our city or stand up to Keir Starmer’s shameful leadership.

“While Labour councillors are too scared to challenge their own government, Greens will never stop speaking up for local people.

“Marina, who works as a teacher and researcher, lives locally and has worked in the ward. Marina is an active campaigner, having fought previously for housing and land reform, as well as supporting neurodiverse communities and charities.

“Labour have shown they cannot be trusted to put the people of Brighton and Hove first.

“The Green Party are the only party offering a real answer: introduce a wealth tax on the top 1 per cent and take on destructive corporations like Southern Water so that we can invest in a city that ordinary people can actually afford.

Marina will speak up for every resident, fight for improvements to basics such as bin collections, social housing and playgrounds, push back against Brighton College’s endless expansion, call for rent controls to bring down spiralling rents, demand action on protecting trans and disabled rights and an end to complicity in genocide.”