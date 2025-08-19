Six girls have been arrested after a “deeply troubling” attack on a 13-year-old girl in a park in Hove.

Sussex Police said: “Six girls have now been arrested after an assault was reported in Wish Park, Hove.

“Police attended the park following reports that a 13-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of youths on Friday 15 August just before 6pm.

“The victim attended hospital for assessment of her injuries and has since been discharged.

“Two 12-year-old and four 13-year-old girls have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with ongoing inquiries.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Brighton, said: “This was a deeply troubling incident which has understandably caused concern within the local community.

“Our officers have now arrested all of the young people we wanted to speak with in connection with the report and wider inquiries remain under way.

“We are aware that footage relating to this incident is circulating online and we continue to urge the public not to share or speculate as this could affect any future legal proceedings.

“This case is being fully and robustly investigated and if you have information to report, we ask you come forward and speak with police.

“You can do this both online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1225 of 15/08.”