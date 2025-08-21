The Floral Clock is to be scrapped as Brighton and Hove City Council prepares to give the top end of Palmeira Square a makeover.

The council said: “The Floral Clock feature, which has not been working for many years, will be replaced, with the council keen to hear what people would like to go in its place.

“Designed in the 1950s, the clock required daily maintenance dating back to its initial installation, making it a costly and staff-intensive feature to run.

“Having stopped working some years ago, it is now beyond repair.

“Suggestions already received for what could take its place include a traditional sundial, a more contemporary sundial, a sculpture or a piece of modern art.”

The council said that this was part of a wider plan to re-landscape and re-plant Palmeira Square, adding: “The garden at the northern end of Palmeira Square is to be given a makeover and we’re consulting residents on our new proposals.

“The popular site, which runs alongside Church Road, will undergo re-landscaping and a re-planting scheme, with preparatory work beginning next month. The entire project is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

“Plans for the re-landscaping and re-planting elements are now out for consultation, with people encouraged to provide feedback via our online survey.

“There will also be opportunities for people to hear more from and feed into the landscape team on site in the coming weeks and months.

“Initial proposals include re-shaping flower beds and adding more sustainable plants which are better suited to a warmer climate, with a focus on pollinating perennials and ground-covering plants similar to those found at Hove Lagoon.

“We’ve been working in partnership with the Friends of Adelaide and Palmeira Square (FOPA) and once the project is complete, FOPA volunteers will help our staff maintain the area.

“Changes to the perimeter railings are also planned, alongside measures to improve accessibility by matching pathways with connecting crossings outside the garden.

“With fencing set to go up on Monday 1 September, access to this part of Palmeira Square will soon be restricted.

“We will be engaging with communities and groups who traditionally use the square for planned events but who will be unable to do so for the duration of the work, to look at what will and won’t be possible between now and next spring.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, said: “We know how important the square is as a community space and appreciate the temporary closure of this site will impact local people and communities.

“But this area is in need of improvement and some investment and we’re delighted to be in a position where we can now share our plans for a proposed transformation.

“The designs we are proposing celebrate the heritage of this site. They reflect the surrounding architecture and sea views and will deliver a beautiful and sustainable Mediterranean garden people will be able to enjoy for many decades to come.

“As an area which has such significance to the community in Hove and is so well used, it is vital our changes reflect local opinion as much as possible and we look forward to hearing what people think.

“We’re determined to create a space which can be enjoyed by the community for many years to come.

“People can share their feedback and ideas now online, with our survey running until Sunday 14 September.”