A woman wielding a knife in a Hove street, who damaged at least one car, will face no further action as her case concluded today after almost three years.

Angelika Ujj, 28, was not in court today (Thursday 21 August) to hear the outcome, having returned to her native Hungary some time ago.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Christine Henson and barristers for the prosecution and defence took a pragmatic view, given the obstacles to a fair trial and weighing up the interests of justice and the public interest.

Ujj, formerly of Lansdowne Place, Hove, and Regency Square, Brighton, was seen in the street with a knife during what appears to have been a psychotic episode.

She went over to two cars – a Fiat 500 and a BMW – and damaged the Fiat’s windscreen and wing mirror and appeared to make jabbing motions towards the tyres.

The episode, on Wednesday 26 October 2022, in Lansdowne Place, Hove, was not the first time that the former dental nurse had caused her neighbours some concern, alarm or distress.

A witness saw what appeared to be a knife in Ujj’s hand so called the police.

In the meantime, the defendant had returned to her home – a flat in the same street. When the police came, she was shouting and she was found to have a kitchen knife.

The police seized the knife and arrested Ujj in a moment that was captured on film.

Judge Henson said today: “The defendant is in Hungary, homeless and mentally unwell.”

A psychiatric report focused on the defendant’s psychosis and her history of mental health problems.

The judge said that Ujj had a possible defence of insanity or it was possible that she was not fit to plead – but the law required a report from a second expert.

Judge Henson said: “It would need a second report. You would need a defendant to be available to participate in the preparation of that report.”

And, given that the defendant had no plans to return from Hungary, it did not seem likely that a second report would be prepared.

Judge Henson said: “You can’t apply for a trial in the defendant’s absence without that report. That would be an affront to justice.

“It’s really serious when people go out into a public space with a knife whether they have a mental illness or not.”

But the court had to weigh up a host of factors including the realistic prospect of a conviction, the interests of justice and general fairness. This could require a pragmatic approach to be taken.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was asked to review the matter to decide whether to prolong the case in light of the difficulties.

The defendant had not been arraigned – formally asked to answer the charges by entering a plea to each count – the court was told.

One reason was that other judges had previously had concerns about whether she was well enough to enter a plea and well enough to be tried.

The judge entered a plea of not guilty to both counts on Ujj’s behalf and Jonathan Atkinson, prosecuting, said: “The CPS has considered it again. I’m instructed to offer no evidence.”

The judge said that the case had been reviewed in light of a medical report which prompted questions about the defendant’s fitness to plead. To proceed would require a second report.

She said that the CPS had taken into account the fact that the defendant had not been in the country for some time and the review had factored in the public interest.

Mr Atkinson said: “This was a serious offence involving a knife in public but a practical approach has been taken in all the circumstances.”

The judge told Mr Atkinson: “Your wisdom has been listened to.”

Edward Boateng-Addo, defending, agreed with the approach adopted by the court and formal verdicts of not guilty were recorded.