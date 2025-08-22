Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler is hopeful that the club could still be active during the rest of the transfer window.

But the head coach said that he was content with his forward options before the Seagulls face Everton at the new ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, on Sunday (24 August).

Big-money signing Charalampos Kostoulas, estimated to have cost about £30 million, sat out the 1-1 draw with Fulham as he adapts to a new country and league. It was a similar story for the £22 million Stefanos Tzimas.

As a result, Georginio Rutter was deployed up front against Fulham last Saturday (16 August) until he was replaced by Danny Welbeck.

The same duo are likely to be required at Everton as 18-year-old Kostoulas is handled with care but Hürzeler is not pushing chairman Tony Bloom for new additions.

A smiling Hürzeler told a press conference: “I’m not knocking on his door otherwise I would always have to travel to London. I’m happy living here in Brighton.

“We are in talks every day so we know our thoughts, we know both opinions. Let’s see what happens.

“There are always opportunities in football, so never say never in football.

“Of course, with the loss of Joao (Pedro), we miss one more striker.

“Stefanos needs time to get up to speed so it’s a little bit of a balance thing.

“You have two strikers with Danny and with Georgi, like how to finish a game, how to start a game, how to finish strong.

“For example, if Georgi starts, you can replace him with Danny. If you start with both, then you need to think about who’s the replacement.

“It’s more a balance thing but I’m very happy Georgi can play both positions.”