Reform has chosen a journalist to stand for the party in the Queen’s Park by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

John Shepherd, 64, has lived in Brighton for almost 20 years and said: “I lived in the ward until they moved the boundary.”

Mr Shepherd, who has never previously stood as a candidate for any political party, said that he was keen to tackle anti-social behaviour.

He said: “I joined Reform nearly two years ago because I was disillusioned with the way things were looking.”

He felt that Reform offered a fresh start and a chance to change politics for the better, adding: “I know the area and the problems and the issues.

“There’s been a bit of a merry-go-round in the ward lately. I don’t know that people actually think they’re being listened to.

“I’m used to getting out and about and talking to people in my job. I want to hear what people think the problems are. I think I can make a difference.”

Mr Shepherd had reservations about the prospect of Brighton and Hove City Council “taking over” Peacehaven and other places to the east as part of the pending shake up of councils in Sussex.

He said that there were plenty of things that he would like the council to “get done” in Brighton and Hove before taking on a bigger area.

He also said that he hoped people would be open to voting Reform and say: “Let’s give them a chance.”

He added: “I want to be a listening ear. And politics aside, I’m here to serve.”

Reform UK Brighton and Hove chairman Gary Farmer said: “The people of Queen’s Park continue to be neglected by a disconnected Labour Party as yet another councillor quits before even serving the term they were elected for.

“Residents need an honest, down to earth and hard-working councillor like John.

“He’s not afraid to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in to fight for what is right and put the local community first. No spin, no dodging the issues and no political point scoring.”