A Reform candidate in next month’s council by-election has deleted his personal Twitter account after it was flagged by a local anti-racist group.

Gary Farmer says the accusations made by Brighton Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) are “a nonsense and not worth the time of day”.

Among the tweets posted by @garycharlesxx SUTR flagged are some describing an influx of immigrants as an “invasion”, opposing what he describes as as the “Islamisation of England” and mocking Sadiq Khan as a “drama queen” for speaking out about racism.

The local party’s account, @reformbrighton, has retweeted far-right accounts including the leader of Britain First and campaign group Turning Point UK. That account is still active, but some tweets have been deleted.

Mr Farmer said: “This group does like to try to interrupt the democratic process across the nation.

“A lot of what is said is a nonsense and not worth the time of day, being accused of hating drag queens because of the Jaguar rebrand, referring to Sadiq Khan as a drama queen etc.

“In reference to ‘invasion’ and illegal migrants this is one repost or hashtag.

“The word invasion is defined as a large number of people who come to a place in an unwanted way. Considering the unsustainable record number of illegal crossings and the genuine concerns voiced across the country there is credence in this.

“Is a retweet of Katie Hopkins speaking about the election of Trump and the hysteria newsworthy?

“Please also remember that I am gay and married to a legal migrant, something SUTR like to forget.

“Living and working abroad and bringing in students on legal routes to the UK to study is something they are sadly unable to process, preferring to label people as racist for having any concerns about the bigger picture.

“Meanwhile I receive threatening comments and emails saying I will be thrown in an oven (referencing the treatment of homosexuals in the concentration camps), I’m compared to Jimmy Saville as a paedophile, told I am violent, called a Nazi and a fascist and so much more.”

“There are no racist tweets in either account, they know this. I am not a racist, they know this.”