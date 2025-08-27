James Milner captains Brighton and Hove Albion as they face Oxford United in round two of the League Cup this evening (Wednesday 27 August).

The 39-year-old is joined by veteran keeper Jason Steele, 35, and defender Joel Veltman, 33, in a squad that includes more than a few teens and slightly older young players.

But Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has opted to keep his two new young Greek strikers on the bench and field Worthing-born midfielder Harry Howell, 17, up front.

Howell made his debut against Liverpool in May and has scored four goals in ten appearances for the England U17 side.

His cousin, Jack Hinshelwood, 20, is down to start in defence tonight along with Veltman, Oscar Boscagli and Igor Julio.

As well as Milner, the midfield includes Ferdi Kadioglu alongside 21-year-old Diego Coppola, Diego Gomez, 22, and Brajan Gruda, 21.

On the bench, Tom McGill is the reserve keeper while other subs include Tariq Lamptey and Matt O’Riley.

Carlos Baleba is the oldest of the remaining six subs at 21 years old, with Freddie Simmonds, at 17, the youngest reserve.

The Greek forwards Stefanos Tzimas, 19, and Charalampos Kostoulas, 18, are also on the bench alongside Charlie Tasker, 19, and Tommy Watson, 19