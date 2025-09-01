A pair of landlords are facing a five figure legal bill after their tenant took them to court over damp.

Alfred Haagman, who owns Neville Investments Ltd, and Alessandro Nettuno, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court today in connection with a complaint made by tenant Shaun Capon.

Mr Capon was not in court but was represented by Meezabin Motegheria from no-win, no-fee legal firm Antony Hodari.

The complaint was for an order to abate damp and mould at a flat in Upper Lewes Road owned by Haagman.

Ms Motegheria told the court the problem had now been fixed – but that a trial was still needed as the defendants said the damp had not been caused by them, but by Mr Capon.

She asked for the trial to be listed in front of a district judge to decide who was liable for the damp – and therefore who should pay her firm’s costs, which were already approaching £10,000.

Once a barrister and experts have been instructed for the trial, the final figure will be in the low five figures.

Haagman was not represented, but addressed the court himself to ask for a way to resolve the issue without any further hearings.

He said: “I’ve been a landlord for 45 years and never had any issues. The work has been done.

“The tenant has said he doesn’t want to proceed with this case.

“This is a no win, no fee case. The costs are ridiculously overcharged.

“We have got evidence that the tenant had blocked up the ventilation. We have a video from when my contractor went round which shows clothes blocking up the vents.”

The court heard Nettuno was currently abroad, but was in correspondence with Ms Motegheria via email.

The case was listed for a one-day trial on 19 January in front of district judge Tessa Szagun.