A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle travelling towards Brighton on the A27 early this morning (Saturday 3 September).

The road was closed both ways for some hours and, at 2.30pm, remained closed to westbound traffic.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 13 September): “Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Lewes.

“On Saturday 13 September at around 3.30am, emergency services were called to the A27, near to the Esso Garage, to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the westbound carriageway.

“Sadly, it was confirmed that the pedestrian had died and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“Following an earlier full road closure between Falmer and the Southerham Roundabout, the eastbound carriageway has since reopened.

“Work to reopen the westbound carriageway remains ongoing.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage that could assist police inquiries to make a report.

“Reports can be made by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Benbow.”