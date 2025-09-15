The trial of a developer accused of failing to replace green tiles he ripped off his pub will not take place until at least November next year.
Charlie Southall appeared at Lewes Crown Court today, where a provisional date of 9 November was set for his trial.
He and his company Dragonfly Architectural Services Ltd have been charged with failing to comply with a planning enforcement notice requiring him to restore or replace tiles removed from the Montreal Arms in March 2022.
The final deadline to comply with the notice was July 2024.
At today’s hearing, a timetable was set for the prosecution – Brighton and Hove City Council – and defence to serve evidence.
The next hearing will be at the same court in January next year.
Judge Mark Van Der Zwart asked prosecution counsel Peter Savill to make sure indictments against Southall and Dragonfly are ready by then so pleas can officially be entered.
Southall has indicated both he and the company will be pleading not guilty.
Well, in my opinion, the enforcement notice was clear; he missed the July 2024 deadline, and now it’s just dragging because Southall seems intent on testing it in court rather than fixing the tiles. Classic delay tactics, but unless there’s some obscure technicality, it feels hard to see much wriggle room for him.
Every extra hearing adds to his legal bill, plus if he loses, he risks being hit with prosecution costs on top of his own. The court can also take his obstruction into account when sentencing, even if the sanction is a fine; dragging it out usually just racks up the eventual price tag, double or triple what it would have cost if he had just fixed the tiles in the first place.
How can you fix broken tiles ?
There are companies that create reproductions, not cheap, but not impossible
That’s what he has tried to do but Brighton council haven’t even looked at his proposals hence why it’s being looked at in lewes
