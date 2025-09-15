Another set of high rise flats in Brighton are set to be reclad to improve fire safety in the wake of the Grenfell disaster.

Barratt Redrow has applied for permission to replace timber cladding on the Citypoint development off New England Street with aluminium.

The company, which owns Barratt Homes, is also asking to replace the render, brickwork and other elements of the building with fire-safe versions.

The application, written by Savills and validated this month, says: “Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017, the subsequent Hackitt review and its findings, Barratt Developments Plc has maintained a position that leaseholders and residents of buildings in scope should not pay for the remediation of buildings in order to rectify life critical fire safety defects.

“The proposed works at City Point form part of a nationwide programme of works to remediate Barratt’s legacy housing stock.

“The proposal is the removal of some of the current external surfaces of the building, and then to reinstate with materials having a like-for-like appearance to those that have been removed.

“The purpose of the work is to enable the fire resilience of the external fabric of the building to be improved.

The proposed works are intended solely to address concerns about the current resilience of the external fabric of the building to the spread of fire.

“The works will result in a building that is safer for its occupants and the public in general.”

The blocks set to have cladding replaced are all between Fleet Street and New England Street, and include the block home to Sainsbury’s – although the supermarket itself is not included in the works.

The application includes Blackmore Court, Sharpethorne Court, Horsted Court, Sheffield Court, and a handful of other buildings.

Ten-storey Stepney Court is also set to have cladding replaced, but is the subject of a separate application as its height means the application requires a fire statement form.

The owners of another development of blocks of flats in Brighton, at the top of Pankhurst Avenue, have also applied to replace cladding for fire safety reasons.

Southern Housing says it has made the application for that site pending detailed fire inspection reports being carried out, which will determine whether the existing cladding meeets post-Grenfell fire safety requirements.