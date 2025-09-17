Faroese queer vegan shitpunks, Joe & The Shitboys, recently dropped their latest AA single ‘Pointless Vandalist’ / ‘Out For A Hunt’ on all digital service providers back in July off of the back of a fresh from a run of dates with none other than punk icon and JATS-rhapsodist Iggy Pop.

In support of their ‘Greatest Shits’ release which dropped on 29th August 2025 via new label home Alcopop! Records, Joe & The Shitboys performed a number of exclusive instore album release shows, which included a lively set at Resident records here in Brighton on 1st September.

The record compiles the band’s first 3 albums (originally released on 7” due to their blistering 10 minute run times) plus a salvo of red hot new singles recorded at The Lullabye Factory in Amsterdam, and is available to order on 12” vinyl now from HERE.

The band also announced that they will be back touring the UK in October 2025 supporting Heavy Lungs on their album tour dates. This includes a date here in Brighton at The Prince Albert on Wednesday 22nd October.

For those seeking further justification for hardcore vibes, Joe & The Shitboys promise more new music, more raucous live shows and more polite advice on how to live your life in 2025.

JOE & THE SHITBOYS LIVE DATES:

02 Aug – Fiskastykkið, Sandavágur – Faroe Islands

22 Aug – OY Brew, Tórshavn – Faroe Islands

07 Oct – The Ferret, Preston*

08 Oct – Arts Club Loft, Liverpool *

13 Oct – Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes *

14 Oct – The Horn, St Albans*

15 Oct – The Attic, Leeds*

16 Oct – Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield*

20 Oct – The Bodega, Nottingham*

21 Oct – Adrian Flux Waterfront, Norwich*

22 Oct – The Prince Albert, Brighton*

23 Oct – The Star Inn, Guildford*

24 Oct – Kola, Portsmouth*

25 Oct – The Cavern, Exeter*

25 Nov – Supersonic, Paris, FR

28 Nov – Outpoet, Herleen, NL

01 Dec – Schokoladen, Berlin, DE

04 Dec – The Hug & Pint, Glasgow

05 Dec – Yes Basement, Manchester

06 Dec – The Grace, London

* w/ Heavy Lungs

Tickets: linktr.ee/joeandtheshitboys