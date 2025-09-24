Two men have been charged with the murder of a Hove man who died after being attacked in the city centre in 2019.

Cameron Devlin, 34, was assaulted by a group of men in North Street in the early hours of December 21, and died five days later on Boxing Day.

Oliver Priddle, 25, of Peacock Lane, Brighton, and Niraj Amaidas, 24, of Colwyn Close, Crawley, are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with his murder.

Both are also charged with causing him grievous bodily harm on the same day. Both offences are jointly charged.

Priddle is also charged with illegally possessing valium on 9 January, 20202.