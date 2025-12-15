‘Kindred Spirits’ represents the coming together of three of the UK’s most enduring early 80’s alternative rock acts to create an unmissable triple bill of dark and atmospheric post punk music in a truly iconic south coast venue. The bands in question are Balaam And The Angel, Skeletal Family, and Wasted Youth and venue in question is Brighton’s iconic Concorde 2 which is located opposite Brighton Beach on Madeira Drive.

The event is set to take place on Sunday 10th May 2026 from 3pm to 7pm and is a collaborative arrangement created by the bands involved to realise their ambition to bring all three acts together on the one bill for the first time ever!

During the course of the day audiences will have the chance to see live performances from (in alphabetical order):

Balaam And The Angel:

Formed in the West Midlands in 1984 by three Scottish brothers living in Staffordshire. The band have continued to perform in their original line up of Mark, Jim and Des Morris for over four decades. Their career has been varied and diverse and included periods of mainstream visibility as a recording artist for Virgin Records and the inclusion of the single ‘I’ll Show You Something Special’ on the soundtrack enduring classic film ‘Trains, Planes And \Automobiles’. The band continues to produce new music and recently released a critically acclaimed 4 track EP ‘Forces Of Evil’. Key tracks to check out are ‘I Love The Things You Do To Me’, ‘She Knows’, and ‘Dancing Senseless’.

balaamandtheangel.co.uk

Skeletal Family:

Formed in Keighley in 1982 this band were (along with bands like Sisters Of Mercy) one of the earliest exponents of a style of music that was to become known as gothic rock. They have been responsible for creating some of the most recognisable and genre defining songs of the early 80’s alternative scene. Throughout their career, and lineup changes, they have seen their singles and albums appear consistently in the UK Indie charts and enjoyed a regular place on the playlists of dancefloors and alternative radio all over the UK. They recently released ‘Light From The Dark’, a very well received album of new material with new vocalist Anneka Latta. Key tracks to check out are ‘So Sure’, ‘Promised Land’, ‘My Own Redemption’, and ‘Cry Baby’.

linktr.ee/skeletalfamily

Wasted Youth:

Fiercely independent and constantly creative Wasted Youth have recently returned to the UK music scene with the release of their ‘Neo Noir’ album which drew overwhelmingly positive reviews that emphasized its “timeless quality”, “pulsating rhythms” and “controlled chaos”. From London the roots of the band can be traced back to 1979 and their emergence as one of the key bands of the post punk era. Their 1981 album ‘Wild And Wondering’ is widely considered to be an overlooked classic and the band have been mentioned as an influence by numerous music professionals. Tracks to check out are ‘Jealousy’, ‘I’ll Remember You’, ‘I Wish I Was A Girl’, and ‘This Is Your Day’.

linktr.ee/wastedyouthband

Tickets for this Sunday 10th May event are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and HERE. Note that door open at 3:00pm and the start time is 3:45pm.