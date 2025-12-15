A 15-year-old boy was arrested over a fire started in the toilets of a Hove school on Friday.

Years 10 and 11 were sent home after the blaze in the boys’ toilets at Cardinal Newman. Nobody was injured.

The toilet block was damaged by the flames, and there was also smoke damage to some of the classrooms.

The teenager was questioned by police on Friday, and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to Cardinal Newman Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Upper Drive, Hove at around 9am this morning (12 December) to a report of a fire.

“The fire was reported to be in a small, contained area of the school and was swiftly extinguished.

“No injuries have been reported.

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

“An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Sussex Police and the Fire and Rescue Service.

“No further information is currently available.”