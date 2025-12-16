A man has been jailed for three and a half years for an attempted robbery in Brighton almost four years after the offence.

Kyle Holmes, 31, tried to rob Paul Nicholas of a “man bag” and its contents on Tuesday 1 February 2022.

Holmes, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, was jailed for 42 months by Recorder Ben Collins at Hove Crown Court on Friday (12 December).

Holmes entered a not guilty plea at Lewes Crown Court before Judge Martin Huseyin on Wednesday 14 February last year.

He was convicted by a jury on Friday 10 October this year at the end of a two-day trial presided over by Recorder Collins at Hove Crown Court.

Holmes, who turns 32 on Saturday (20 December), had been due to stand trial in September but didn’t turn up.

He was later arrested for breaching his bail.

He admitted the bail offence but the judge imposed no separate penalty, given the length of the jail term for the robbery.