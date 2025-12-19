A notorious graffiti vandal told police he was disappointed a video of him spraying a homophobic and Islamaphobic tag only got 2,500 views on Instagram.

John McMillan, 49, better known in Brighton as Johnny Crew, was arrested after police found the video of him spraying “Fuck Islam and LGBTQ+” on the wall of the YMCA in the Old Steine.

In the following days, the same slogan was found sprayed on the Sussex Beacon charity shop in St James’s Street and the police hub in New Road – with the latter also being tagged with McMillan’s trademark CREW.

He was charged with three counts of criminal damage and three counts of religiously aggravated criminal damage, which he admitted at Brighton Magistrates Court in October.

Today, the same court was told McMillan’s “disturbing” views were influenced by his work as a close protection officer for a prominent far right figure. Outside court, McMillan said this was Tommy Robinson.

Prosecuting, Maria Goptareva said during his interview, he confirmed it was him in the video, and that he controlled the Instagram account it was posted on.

She said: “He was disappointed it only got 2,500 views. He said he was frustrated and that’s why he did it. He considers himself a patriot.

“He wanted it to be seen and it was provocative. He had Christian views, society is godless and the UK has gone to pot.”

The charity shop’s manager told police: “The street our premises is on is well known to be a hub for the LGBTQ+ community. I find it harmful and offensive. I believe the graffiti was also inspired by religious hate.”

Probation officer Guy Goodwin told the court McMillan had showed remorse for damaging the walls he sprayed, but not for the views expressed.

He said: “He did express alarming views during the [probation] interview but he is open to having his views challenged.

“For the last few years he’s been acting as a close protection officer for a prominent far right figure which has influenced these views.”

Defending, Paula Bristow said: “He’s a gentleman that holds certain views which I won’t repeat in this court. He has been subjected to influence by other people.”

She added he was due to start work as a general security guard next Wednesday.

Passing sentence, district judge Amanda Kelly said: “The right to freedom of expression is not an absolute one.

“People are entitled to hold an express views on politically sensitive issues and that others may disagree with and maybe opinions that others may find offensive.

“This is all part and parcel of a healthy democracy and it’s not for this court, or the Crown Prosecution Service or the police to be policing people’s thoughts and opinions.

“However, there’s a line that can be cross and in this case you have actively crossed the boundary between lawful and unlawful conduct. You are not entitled to cause criminal damage to property and it’s for that criminal damage that I must sentence you.

“It’s an interesting point as to whether you have been racially offensive to members of those communities or whether to the concept of ideas behind it, but that’s perhaps a thought experiment that’s not needed today. It seems to be directed at the ideas and not the people.

“I have no doubt your expressions did cause distress to members of those communities.”

She made McMillan, of Lavender Street, subject to an 18 month community order, including 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 40 hours of unpaid work.

She also ordered him to pay a court surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

In 2023, he was given a conditional caution in return for joining the council’s street cleaning crew for three sessions.