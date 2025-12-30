A youth charity is planning to turn the former Level cafe into a community gym.

The FMG Project has submitted plans to make alterations to the building, which has been closed for almost five years because of persistent water damage.

Brighton and Hove City Council said the charity had applied for grants to make the necessary repairs, estimated to be about £360,000 in 2024.

The planning application asks permission to make alterations, including replacing several of the building’s extensive glazed doors and windows with timber stud walls.

Fourteen of the building’s 26 glazed doors would be replaced, and another five replaced to include vandal shields.



The former public toilets, which suffered from extensive vandalism while open, will be taken out and replaced with a personal training studio and a physio room.

The cafe’s interior toilets will be retained for use of gym goers.

The council has installed new public toilets in the nearby MacLaren Pavilion, which was advertised for lease two years ago to an operator on the basis the tenant will run the toilets in return for a reduced rent.

The council says a tenant has now signed up and is due to open in the new year.

The application says: “The building is to be refurbished to create a community fitness hub run by The FMG Project, who successfully operate an existing gym in nearby Kensington Street.

“The new facility will expand their community offer within a central public space and provide affordable, inclusive access to exercise.

“The Level has historically experienced issues with anti-social behaviour, particularly after the

café closed.

“Reintroducing an active, well-used community facility in this central location will re-establish a vibrant hub at the heart of The Level and provide young people with a positive, structured space for physical activity

“The building contains 26 external doors and 3 windows, an unusually high number for the intended gym use. The proposed works therefore rationalise these openings to create practical internal wall space.”

The water damage caused persistent flooding to the cafe’s floor. Investigations eventually found was caused by damage to Victorian drainage systems caused by the installation of the nearby skatepark.

This meant when flash flooding during storms sent water rushing down Ditchling Road to the Level, it pooled underneath the cafe building.

Several measures, including new tree planting, have since been installed to mitigate this.

Click here to view and comment on the planning application.