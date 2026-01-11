A woman was attacked near a petrol station in Hove between Christmas and the new year, Sussex Police said today (Sunday 11 January).

Officers are asking witnesses or anyone with information or footage to come forward to help their investigation.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after attending a report of a domestic assault in Dyke Road near the Tesco Express petrol station in Hove on Tuesday 30 December at about 8.30pm.

“A woman was taken to hospital to be assessed and a 50-year-old man, from Seaford, was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and released on conditional bail.

“If you witnessed an assault or have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting serial 1180 of 30/12.”