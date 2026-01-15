A Brighton primary school is looking to become an academy by joining a trust that already runs two other schools in the area.

Next week, Coombe Road Primary School is to start a formal consultation that will run until the end of next month.

The school’s governors have voted to hold a consultation on joining the Pioneer Academy (TPA) trust, a group of 20 primary, infant and junior schools across the south east.

The decision was said to follow “the success of the primary school’s associate membership with TPA in the autumn term”.

This provided support for the school across a wide range of areas including for children with additional needs, PE, music and staff training and development.

The multi-academy trust said: “TPA has a strong track record of success. It has grown steadily since 2011, now including 20 schools.”

Moulsecoomb Primary School, in Brighton, was the first local school to join the trust, followed by West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School, in Hove.

The trust said: “TPA invests around £1 million across all its schools every year and works with local authorities to help provide further funding.

“Educational initiatives include TPA’s cultural capital programme – TPA has dedicated £100,000 across the trust so that numerous educational trips can go ahead, free of charge to pupils.

“The trust’s chief executive, Lee Mason-Ellis, is a former head teacher and he is also a RISE (Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence) adviser, appointed by the Department for Education and tasked with helping raise education standards across England.

“Lee Mason-Ellis was one of the first 20 RISE advisers appointed by the Department for Education.

“The formal consultation will begin on Monday 19 January and will run until Friday 27 February, with plenty of opportunity to provide views and feedback.”

Following this, the Coombe Road governors, including the head teacher Stuart Scrase, will review the outcomes of the consultation process.

If the governors decide to become an academy, and subject to the proposals being approved by the Department for Education, Coombe Road Primary School is expected to join the Pioneer Academy in the next academic year.

Peter Freeman, the chair of governors at Coombe Road Primary School, said: “We are proud of Coombe Road Primary School and everything we have achieved together as a whole school community and we want to ensure that our school remains ambitious for every child.

“As a small, one-form-entry primary school, the support available to us is limited and we believe the support and resources TPA can offer as a primary-specialist MAT (multi-academy trust) will allow us to thrive and, crucially, provide the best possible learning experience for every child while upholding our values and school identity.

“We have carefully considered this proposal following our initial work with TPA and based on initial feedback from staff as well as parents. We welcome further feedback before deciding whether to apply to join TPA.”

Mr Mason-Ellis, the Pioneer Academy chief executive, said: “Everyone at TPA has greatly enjoyed working alongside Coombe Road Primary School since they began their associate membership with us and we are grateful for all the positive engagement from across the whole school community.

“We look forward to meeting with staff and families as part of the consultation process and answering any questions they may have.

“We would love to play a significant part in securing the bright future of Coombe Road Primary School by welcoming Coombe Road to our diverse family of schools.”

There have been concerns about the viability of Coombe Road and other small primaries. When Brighton and Hove City Council proposed the closure of St Bartholomew’s CofE Primary School, in Brighton, and St Peter’s Primary School, in Portslade, it considered other small schools too.

Coombe Road is one of the smallest although it was not clear at the time whether it was one of those under consideration.

The number of children expected to start in primary schools in Brighton and Hove has been falling and is forecast to keep falling, hitting budgets which are based on pupil numbers.

For some, the answer has been to convert from being a local authority maintained school to an academy.

Last year, Woodingdean Primary School governors decided to join another academy group, the Eko Trust, which already runs Hangleton Primary School, in Hove, and Benfield Primary School, in Portslade.

The Bilingual Primary School, a free school, was the first primary academy in Brighton and Hove, followed by the City Academy Whitehawk, now part of academy chain Aurora.

While the Bilingual Primary School was a start up, the City Academy, formerly known as Whitehawk Primary School, was forced to convert after being rated inadequate by the official education watchdog Ofsted.

Brighton and Hove also has three secondary academies, BACA (Brighton Aldridge Community Academy), in Falmer, PACA (Portslade Aldridge Community Academy), in Mile Oak, and the King’s School, in Hangleton.