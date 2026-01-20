A man has been charged with the robbery of a car which left an 82-year-old woman seriously injured.

Billy Eyre, 33, has appeared in court charged with a string of offences related to the incident which closed Blatchington Road, Hove, last week.

June Murdock’s red Honda Jazz was taken at 5.30pm on January 12. Sussex Police closed Blatchington Road in the aftermath of the incident and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service treated her at the scene.

Ms Murdock was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

On Thursday, 15 January, police spotted her car being driven on the A27. Following a pursuit, the driver was arrested in Lancing after being involved in a minor collision.

Billy Eyre, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the same day, charged with robbery, two counts of driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of using a vehicle on the road without insurance, and possessing cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing on February 12 at Lewes Crown Court.