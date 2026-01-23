A Brighton man is facing jail for raping a woman almost half his age who he groomed with money and drugs.

Peter Phillips, 60, met the 34-year-old woman in June last year. He sexually assaulted and raped her but kept giving her money and drugs.

He invited her to a festival where he carried on plying her with booze and drugs before taking her to a hotel where he subjected her to a violent and sustained attack, ending in another rape.

The woman contacted police and he was arrested 6 August 2025, charged the same day, and remanded in custody.

On Tuesday, he pleaded tuilty to rape and sexual assault at Lewes Crown Court. He is now in prison awaiting sentencing on 10 April.

Detective Police Constable, Ryan Dale said: “Phillips has shown himself to be a highly dangerous and calculated sexual predator. We would like to thank the victim for her immense courage in coming forward and for supporting us in bringing him to justice.

“I encourage any victims of violence against women and girls, in any form, to report these crimes. It is never too late to seek justice. You are not alone, and help is available.

“If you are a victim of sexual offences, please report it to the police online, via 101, or by calling 999 in an emergency. We will support you and do everything we can to get you justice.”