A crash has left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, Sussex Police said today (Friday 23 January).

The crash happened yesterday on the A259 South Coast Road, in Peacehaven, in the evening rush-hour.

A 67-year-old man was reported to be in a life-threatening condition after he was taken to hospital with “significant injuries”.

The force said: “A pedestrian is in a life-threatening condition following a collision in Peacehaven.

“On Thursday 22 January, just before 5pm, a 67-year-old local man was reported to have been crossing the A259 South Coast Road, near to the junction of Keymer Avenue, when he was hit by a black Citroën C-Crosser travelling eastbound.

“The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene and the man was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area, including capturing any relevant footage and identifying anyone who witnessed what happened.

“As we continue to work to establish the circumstances, we ask anyone who feels they have information to report to contact police.

“You can do this by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Burnley.”